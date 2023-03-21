Saudi Arabia's statement comes after Jordan, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates condemned Smotrich's remarks

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Tuesday condemning Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for a speaking appearance in Paris where a map of "Greater Israel" was presented that included the West Bank and the Kingdom of Jordan within Israel's borders and his claim that "there is no such thing as Palestinian people."

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the offensive and racist statements made by an official in the Israeli occupation government against the State of Palestine and its brotherly people,” the ministry said in a statement.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that Smotrich's acts were an “incitement” and a violation of the peace agreement between Israel and Jordan.

"We also condemn the racist, inciting and extreme statements of the extreme Israeli minister against the Palestinian people and their right to exist. These are dangerous statements. The Israeli government must express a clear position towards this extreme conduct and against these inciting statements,” the Jordanian ministry’s statement said.

Israel's Foreign Ministry responded later on Monday saying that Israel "is committed to the peace agreement with Jordan from 1994." "There has been no change in the position of the State of Israel which recognizes the territorial integrity of the Hashemite Kingdom," it emphasized.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador for a reprimand, according to the local media.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry called Smotrich's comments "irresponsible and inciting" noting that they "even carry a racist message that contradicts historical truth and geography."

Smotrich, who is a leader of the far right Religious Zionism party, paid a private visit to Paris to honor Zionist activist and former Likud chairman Jacques Kupfer. In an interview with i24NEWS on Sunday he said there was “no question about considering the creation of a terrorist Palestinian state.”

Smotrich had earlier been widely criticized for his controversial comments about the Palestinian village of Huwara needing to be “wiped off the map” following a terrorist attack that killed two Israelis. Smotrich told i24NEWS that he “perhaps did not choose the right words” but reiterated that “the State of Israel must fight more resolutely against terrorism."