Israel’s Cohen discusses Iranian issue with British FM

'The international community must unite against the Iranian threat, expand the sanctions and present credible military threat to stop the Iranian nuclear race'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday met with his British counterpart James Cleverly in London to discuss regional security in relations with the Iranian threat and economic ties between the countries.

According to an official statement following the meeting, the foreign ministers "agreed that the continuation of Iran's uranium enrichment to the prohibited and dangerous levels will result in serious consequences on the part of the international community.”

"I spoke with my colleague about the challenges we all share, chief among them is a nuclear Iran. Israel and Britain agree that Iran must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. The international community must unite against the Iranian threat, expand the sanctions and present a credible military threat in order to stop the Iranian nuclear race,” said Cohen.

The two officials also discussed economic ties between the countries and signed an agreement aimed at deepening them.

“Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated to the minister that he hopes that the continued deepening of economic activity between the two countries will result in an opportunity for British financial institutions and factors in Israel. The two ministers signed a 'roadmap' document that will anchor and deepen Israel-UK relations for the next ten years,” the statement said.

“I informed the minister about the economic delegation that I am leading on this visit, with an emphasis on financial technologies, in order to realize the economic potential between the countries. The road map agreement we signed today will expand the cooperation between the countries in the fields of technology and health with one of our best friends for many years to come,” Cohen said about the deal.

Cohen also expressed appreciation for the cooperation on the part of Great Britain in the international arenas. Earlier on Tuesday, London's Jewish community staged protests ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the British capital on Thursday afternoon over the judicial reform. He will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the first time in London after his recent visits to Paris, Rome and Berlin.