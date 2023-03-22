Political crisis over: Poland announces return of Polish envoy to Israel

'This decision marks a positive step forward in our diplomatic relations, and I am sure that it will lead to even closer cooperation between our two countries'

Israel and Poland on Wednesday declared that the political crisis between the two countries was over and announced the return of the Polish ambassador to the Jewish state, after ties between the two governments had deteriorated.

The announcement came after Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rao in the European country and followed the resumption of youth delegations to Poland, which Jerusalem had banned over attempts to manipulate educational content presented to such Israeli groups.

"I congratulate the Polish government on its decision to return its ambassador to Israel. This decision marks a positive step forward in our diplomatic relations, and I am sure that it will lead to even closer cooperation between our two countries," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "I look forward to the continuation of the dialogue and the strengthening of our relations."

In July of last year, Poland and Israel vowed to improve relations that collapsed after Warsaw introduced a law in 2021 limiting the ability of Jews to recover World War II properties.

"We are opening a new page in relations with Poland. The return of the Polish ambassador to Israel, together with the return of the youth delegations to Poland, are important steps to strengthen relations between the countries," Cohen said.

"Poland is a very significant factor in Europe today and together, we will continue to advance issues of political importance," he continued, "such as the most effective ways to deal with the Iranian threat, whose terrorist metastases are already evident in Europe."

"I emphasized to my colleagues that only the continuation of heavy economic and political sanctions, together with a credible military threat, will bring about the desired results against the regime of terror in Tehran," Cohen concluded.

The announcement was made when the Israeli minister was making a diplomatic visit to Poland, during which he was expected to meet with leaders of the country's Jewish community and visit the Holocaust Museum and Memorial in Warsaw.