Israeli minister meets Moroccan colleague for 1st time since govt establishment

On Friday he is expected to meet with the Climate Minister of the United Arab Emirates

For the first time since the establishment of the new Israeli government, an Israeli minister met with a Moroccan colleague.

Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Ofir Akunis on Thursday met with Morocco's Water Minister Nizar Bracha, as part of a series of meetings held by Akunis at the UN Water Conference held in New York. The two discussed deepening the cooperation between the two countries.

“This is the first meeting between ministers of the two governments since the establishment of the government,” an official statement said.

Earlier, Akunis met with Undersecretary for Science and Innovation Dr. Geraldine Richmond. On Friday he is expected to meet with the Climate Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

The meetings come amid tensions between Jerusalem and Arab states after Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said during his trip to France that “there are no Palestinian people.” The UAE said it “rejected the incitement rhetoric and all practices that contradict moral and human values ​​and principles.” Jordan also condemned the remarks with its parliament voting in favor of expelling the Israeli ambassador.