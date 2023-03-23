Thailand's Princess Chulabhorn Mahidol Jerusalem Hospital

The princess, who holds a PhD in biochemistry, is very keen on scientific advances and their advancement in her country

As part of her visit to the State of Israel, Princess Chulabhorn Mahidol of Thailand, toured on Thursday the technological developments and innovative and advanced cancer treatments being implemented at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

During the visit the princess was accompanied by prominent figures from the hospital.

The Princess, who holds a doctorate in biochemistry, is very committed to scientific progress and advancement in her country. Given her interest in the field of oncology, world-renowned experts from Hadassah Medical Center gave her an in-depth look at cutting-edge therapies and advanced cancer research.

At her request, Chulabhorn Mahidol was given a tour of the hospital's operating rooms, which are located four floors underground so that they can continue to function in case of an emergency.

There was a presentation of advanced surgical technologies, including sophisticated navigation systems and robotics used by the teams in the operating rooms.

"This unique visit to Hadassah underscores the fact that our medical center is world-class. The Princess' choice to deepen her relationship with Hadassah reflects the symbol of excellence engraved on its banner, especially in the field of cancer, where we hold a prominent position internationally," said hospital director Yoram Weiss.

As is customary in such official visits, the princess presented Yoram Weiss with a gift on behalf of her country and in return received books describing the history and development of Hadassah Hospital over the past 110 years.