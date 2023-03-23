Netanyahu's European tour over the last three months is widely seen as an attempt to rally Western powers against Iran and its nuclear program

As the streets of Israel continue to be flooded with protesters on a weekly basis, demonstrating against the government’s proposed judicial reform, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is soon set to embark on a three-day trip to London.

He is scheduled to meet with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, and the two are expected to discuss bilateral ties, the war in Ukraine – and of course, Iran.

Netanyahu’s trip to London will be his fourth visit to a European capital since early February. The trips to Paris, Berlin, Rome, and now London were widely seen as an attempt to rally European powers against Iran and its nuclear program.

It’s a subject Netanyahu had stressed in each of his previous European visits. In Berlin earlier this month, for example: “The Jewish people will not allow a second Holocaust. The Jewish state will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Period."

The United Kingdom – a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council – is one of the main signatories to the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran, together with Germany, Italy, and France. A deal that was meant to keep the Islamic Republic from developing nuclear weapons, but was heavily criticized by Israel and Washington under form president Donald Trump. The United States pulled out of the pact in 2018, and the agreement has all but fallen apart since.

The timing of Netanyahu’s London visit is important. Europe is currently deeply concerned with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and with Iran providing weapons to Moscow for use in its war, Netanyahu has taken the opportunity to highlight the dangers of Tehran and to shore up support and further isolate the Mullah regime from the international community.

In addition, Netanyahu has turned his focus to Europe as relations with Israel’s main ally – the U.S. – are lukewarm at best.

Netanyahu has not been invited to Washington yet, and unless that happens by the end of March, he will be the first Israeli premier not to receive an invitation to the White House within the first three months of taking office – reflecting the rise in tensions between the two administrations, since Netanyahu took power alongside the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history.