Israel's repeal of Disengagement Law 'doesn't violate 2005 deal with US'

Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity says Israel has no intention of building or authorizing settlements in sites falling under law's purview

Contrary to allegations, Israel did not violate a 2005 agreement regarding "disengagement" from certain West Bank settlements, an official source said Friday.

This week, Israel's parliament struck down parts of the law that applied to the evacuated settlements in the northern West Bank, including the much-fought-over community of Homesh. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded the 2005 Gaza Disengagement Law "discriminatory and humiliating" against Jews living in their "historical homeland."

Washington called the move "provocative" and in violation of promises given to the George W. Bush administration in 2005.

While the repeal lifts the ban on the entry of Israelis to the sites of former settlements Homesh, Sa-Nur, Kadim and Ganim, an official speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity said that this does not entail any new settlement building.

The official stressed that the move does not entail violating the agreement with the US. "There was no violation of any obligation Israel has to the United States," the official said. He added that Israel has always been committed to upholding the terms of the agreement, and will continue to do so.