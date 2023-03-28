The announcement comes after Netanyahu agreed to freeze the judicial reform that the U.S. has expressed 'deep concerns' about

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon receive a long-awaited invitation to the White House, U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said in an interview on Tuesday.

He told Israel's Army Radio that it could happen after the Jewish holiday in early April.

"I believe he will be invited after Passover," Nides said.

The announcement comes after Netanyahu announced the postponement of the judicial reform plan that U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration have previously expressed concerns about. According to an analysis done by Reuters, the White House has never waited so long after an election to invite an Israeli prime minister for a visit.

However, in previous weeks U.S. officials responded to journalists' requests about the timeline of the possible meeting between Biden and Netanyahu with the comment: "There is nothing on the agenda." Some experts on U.S.-Israel relations saw this as a sign of Washington's discontent with the judicial overhaul plans, settlement policies and controversial remarks being made by members of Netanyahu's coalition government regarding the Palestinian issue.

Last week, Biden held a phone call with the Israeli prime minister where he reportedly urged him to seek broad consensus on the judicial reform bill. On Monday evening, the Biden administration welcomed Netanyahu’s announcement that he would put the reform on hold until the summer in order to hold negotiations with the opposition.