Knesset passes bill allowing U.S. to access data of Israelis to obtain visa exemption

The Knesset approved on Monday the draft law concerning the process of Israel's entry into the American visa waiver program. The law will allow the Israeli police to transfer identifying information such as fingerprints to organizations recognized in the United States.

Deputy Yuli Edelstein welcomed the law at the plenum of the Knesset and affirmed that "from this fall, this year, Israeli citizens will be able to benefit from a visa exemption for the United States".

The bill provides "to enshrine in law provisions aimed at implementing an agreement and a memorandum signed with the United States, so as to allow law enforcement agencies and authorities responsible for combating terrorism in the United States to access the fingerprint database of the Israeli police."

According to the proposal, "the authorities will be able to enter the identification data generated from the fingerprints into a dedicated system in order to compare them with the identification data found in the database of the Israeli police, and in case of correspondence, the Israeli police will be able to transfer identification information to them, the fingerprint itself as well as information from the criminal record, all subject to the conditions provided for in the bill."

It is also written that "for several years, the State of Israel has been working to join the visa waiver program of the United States government, which allows entry to the United States without the issuance of a visa."

According to U.S. federal law, one of the conditions for a country to join the program is the signing of an agreement aimed at increasing information sharing between the participating country and the United States on issues of threats to security and public welfare in the United States.

This condition is in addition to a series of additional requirements that the United States imposes on countries seeking to join the waiver program. In order to fulfill this condition, the Israeli government had to sign an agreement with the United States government to increase cooperation in the fight against serious crime and terrorism, as well as a memorandum on cooperation on strengthening and maintaining border security.

In the explanatory notes to the proposal, it is emphasized that "the provision is formulated in a targeted manner, in order to reduce as much as possible the invasion of the privacy of Israeli citizens."