Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel will enter the U.S. visa waiver program in September.

"Today we brought important news to the citizens of Israel. As we promised, the legislative requirements for obtaining a U.S. visa exemption have been successfully completed. In the coming months we will fulfill the additional requirements, and in September 2023 the State of Israel is expected to enter the list of visa-exempt countries for the USA," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu thanked the chairman of the coalition Ofir Katz, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and the speaker of the Israeli parliament (the Knesset) Amir Ohana for "promoting the project quickly and efficiently."

Earlier on Monday, the Knesset approved the draft law allowing U.S. to access data of Israelis for visa exemption. The law will authorize the Israeli police to transfer identifying information such as fingerprints to organizations recognized in the United States.

According to U.S. federal law, one of the conditions for a country to join the visa waiver program is the signing of an agreement aimed at increasing information sharing between the participating country and the United States on issues of threats to security and public welfare.

Last year, the Netanyahu-led opposition block has blocked the three relevant bills in the Knesset for months due to its political disagreements with the previous government headed by then-prime minister Yair Lapid. However, after winning the November elections, Netanyahu's coalition vowed to fast-track the legislation.