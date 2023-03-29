Azerbaijan is the first Muslim-Shiite country to open an embassy in Israel

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Jerusalem ahead of the historic opening of the country’s embassy in Israel.

For the first time since the establishment of relations between the two countries in 1991, Azerbaijan will open its embassy in the Jewish state on Wednesday evening. Azerbaijan is the first Muslim-Shiite country to open an embassy in Israel.

"The opening of the Azeri embassy in Israel is further evidence of the strengthening of relations between the countries. Azerbaijan is a Muslim country and its strategic location makes the relationship between us of great importance and great potential,” Cohen said.

Miri Shimonovitz, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (R) and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

“I agreed with Foreign Minister Bayramov on forming a united front against Iran and strengthening our cooperation in the fields of economy, security, energy and innovation. I will soon go on a political visit to Baku together with a large economic delegation, which will further deepen the commercial ties between Israel and Azerbaijan," he added.

During their meeting in Jerusalem, Cohen and Bayramov emphasized the close coordination between the governments and the “warm and strategic relations that are reaching a peak these days with the opening of the Azeri embassy in Israel.” They also discussed Cohen’s plans to make a diplomatic visit to Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku in the coming weeks at the head of an economic delegation, “in order to continue deepening the commercial ties between the two countries.”