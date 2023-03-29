Netanyahu, Bayramov discuss 'potential for expanding cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan in a variety of fields'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Jerusalem, during which he touted bilateral relations between the two governments as Baku inaugurated its embassy in the Jewish state.

Netanyahu congratulated Bayramov on the opening of Azerbaijan’s mission in Israel as well as the appointment of the Muslim country’s first envoy to Jerusalem. The two also discussed “common regional security challenges and the threat posed by Iran to regional stability,” read a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov, and the two countries’ ambassadors.

Netanyahu further praised the “good and close relations between the countries” as the two officials also discussed the “potential for expanding cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan in a variety of fields,” the statement added.

Kobi Gideon / GPO A meeting between Israeli and Azerbaijani officials, including Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (1-L) and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (C-R) in Jerusalem.

For the first time since the establishment of relations between the two countries in 1991, Azerbaijan will open its embassy in Tel Aviv on Wednesday evening. Azerbaijan is the first Shiite Muslim state to open a mission in the Jewish state.

"The opening of the Azeri embassy in Israel is further evidence of the strengthening of relations between the countries," Cohen said upon welcoming Bayramov to Jerusalem. "Azerbaijan is a Muslim country and its strategic location makes the relationship between us of great importance and great potential."

“I agreed with Foreign Minister Bayramov on forming a united front against Iran and strengthening our cooperation in the fields of economy, security, energy, and innovation. I will soon go on a political visit to Baku together with a large economic delegation, which will further deepen the commercial ties between Israel and Azerbaijan," he added.