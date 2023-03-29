Biden 'believes that one of the great things about Israel is its strong history of democracy'

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu could be "open with each other," Washington assured on Wednesday, urging that the American leader wanted to see Israel "reach a consensus" on the controversial judicial overhaul.

In a briefing to reporters, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Biden has no fears that Israel will devolve into civil war after weeks of unrest over the government's proposed judicial shakeup.

"The president believes that one of the great things about Israel is its strong history of democracy," Kirby said, adding: "In many ways, you're seeing the same traditions," referring to the 12-week-long civil movement over the proposed legislation by Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition to severely curb the Supreme Court’s powers and give the government full control over judicial appointments.

While the United States has "concerns" about the Israeli government's plans for the judiciary, "the president is not concerned that Israel was going to devolve into any kind of civil war," Kirby continued.

He also pointed to the decades-long relationship between Netanyahu and Biden: “As it is with friends, they can be open with each other. You heard Netanyahu at the democracy conference today, he is trying to reach a compromise and consensus,” Kirby was quoted as saying, referring to remarks by Netanyahu made during a U.S.-led democracy summit earlier on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Biden made clear that he would not be inviting Netanyahu to Washington in the "near term" after speculation that he would. In response, Netanyahu said: "Israel is an independent country that makes its decisions according to the will of its citizens and not based on external pressures, including from our best friends," leading many to assume a rift in the leaders' relationship.

But in the days prior, the Biden administration welcomed Netanyahu's decision to freeze the judicial shakeup, and the Israeli premier called the Jewish state's relationship with the U.S. "unshakeable" during Biden's democracy summit.