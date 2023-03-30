Delegates from the Gulf and Africa arrive in Israel to discuss links between regions

The historic conference will focus on the war against terrorism and radicalization, desalination and food security

More than 20 guests from different Gulf and African countries arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a historic visit to Jerusalem.

Among these guests, some of whom are from countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations, are representatives of think tanks, institutes of applied diplomacy and journalists, Israeli Ynet website reported.

They are currently participating in a three-day conference, initiated by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (Center for Public Affairs and the State), on Israel's relations with the countries of Africa and the Gulf.

Representatives of Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Djibouti, Tunisia, Mauritania and Sudan, states that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, will participate in this conference. Representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Chad, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Somaliland, South Africa, South Sudan and Uganda were also invited.

Also among the participants are the former president of the Bahrain Journalists Association and a leading Saudi reporter.

The guests visited important sites of the country, the Knesset and met with the Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana. President Isaac Herzog sent a recorded welcome message to the participants, and the head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, spoke with them.

"This is an unprecedented historical meeting of representatives of countries who, in the current climate, were not supposed to come to Israel to discuss strengthening Israel's ties with Africa and consolidating the Abraham Accords. They agreed to come to Jerusalem to talk about the concept of national security in the broad sense of the word, which includes not only the war on terrorism and radicalization, but also desalination, food security and the fight against hunger," said Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.