Blinken affirms Israel ties, commitment to prevent nuclear Iran

Top US diplomat talks with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen following tense exchanges between Biden, Netanyahu over judicial reform in Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday pledged enduring ties with Israel, following a rare public spat between the allies.

This week saw tense exchanges between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Israeli government's proposed reforms to the judiciary that sparked off massive protests.

Yet the United States remains steadfast in its commitment to preventing a nuclear Iran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in a late Thursday night call, Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"We discussed the importance of our bilateral relationship, efforts to advance normalization, and our commitment to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon," the US secretary of state wrote, adding that the US remains committed to the two-state solution.

In the highest level contact since the Biden-Netanyahu exchange, Blinken called Cohen and “reaffirmed the importance of the enduring US- Israel bilateral relationship,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

Blinken also discussed Iran, seen by Netanyahu as a paramount threat, and renewed US support for a Palestinian state.

The top US diplomat “emphasized the importance of refraining from unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions,” Patel said in a statement.