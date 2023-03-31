Israel's Cohen, Greece's Dandias, and Cyprus's Kombos discuss the Iranian nuclear threat and terror activities in Europe

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met his Cypriot and Greek counterparts on Friday in Nicosia, three days after authorities thwarted an alleged Iranian attack targeting Jews and Israelis in Athens.

The three officials – Cohen, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, and Greece’s foreign diplomat Nikos Dandias – mainly discussed the issue of the Iranian nuclear threat and terror on European soil. They also touched on the possibilities of strengthening relations between the three countries, in light of the changes taking place in the fields of regional security and energy.

The main point on the agenda was understanding the Iranian threat to stability in the Middle East and its footprint in Europe, in the forms of drones sent to Russia for use in Ukraine as well as terror incidents in Greece and Cyprus.

Earlier this week, Greek media reported that authorities – with the help of Israel’s spy agency Mossad – arrested a group of Pakistanis of Iranian origin who planned to attack Israeli targets, including a Jewish restaurant and a synagogue. The Mossad and Greek authorities said the terror cell was part of a large Iranian network that operated from the Islamic Republic. Iran’s embassy in Greece dismissed any connection to the case, though.

Israel wants its allies in Europe to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guard force a terror entity.

Cohen also spoke to his counterparts about the need for immediate action to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power and said the way to do that was to promote economic sanctions.