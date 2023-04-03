Vietnam to sign free-trade agreement with Israel this year

Israel is Vietnam's third-largest importer and fifth-largest trading partner in West Asia

Vietnam and Israel will sign a free trade agreement (FTA) later this year after seven years of negotiation, Hanoi announced on Monday.

According to Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade, Israel is Vietnam's third-largest importer and fifth-largest trading partner in West Asia. Bilateral trade between the countries rose 18 percent last year to $2.2 billion, the Vietnamese government said in a statement.

The country's largest exports to Israel include smartphones, footwear and seafood. It also imports electronics and fertilizer.

Vietnam and Israel announced earlier on Sunday that they have concluded negotiations over FTA, creating a premise for the two countries to sign the agreement this year. The announcement was made during a working session between Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat during Nguyen's visit to Israel.

Dien said that with the countries' economies and growing bilateral trade, the two countries will benefit a lot from the agreement, which will be signed at the 30th year of diplomatic relations between the two states. He suggested the two sides step up coordination and exchange of delegations to seek and promote trade and investment cooperation opportunities, and encouraged Israeli companies to invest in Vietnam in areas such as industry, high-tech agriculture, IT, green production and industrial infrastructure.

Dien also called on Israel to share its experience and technology in the digital economy, digital transformation and energy transition. For his part, Barkat vowed to continue cooperation and exchange activities between the two ministries, as well as trade promotion programs to facilitate the operation of their businesses.