'European countries understand the Iranian threat more than ever and are mobilizing to act against it'

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen left on Monday for a diplomatic visit to the Czech Republic, which currently chairs the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The visit is part of a political coalition against Iran, the promotion of international sanctions against it, and the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

During this visit, Cohen will meet with the President of the country Petr Pavel, and his counterpart Jan Lipavsky. The Minister of Foreign Affairs will also meet with officials with whom he will discuss the deepening of relations between Israel and the Czech Republic in the fields of economy, climate or regional security.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Foreign Minister Eli Cohen seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem.

"European countries understand the Iranian threat more than ever and are mobilizing to act against it. At the meetings in the Czech Republic, which is one of our best friends in Europe and currently chairs the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, we will discuss ways to put an end to Iran's attempts to obtain nuclear weapons and repel Iran's terrorist weapons. We will strengthen the strong and deep ties with our partners," Mr. Cohen said.

At the end of January, the Israeli foreign minister and his Czech counterpart spoke on the phone and pledged to strengthen ties between the two countries in a variety of areas.