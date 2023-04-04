Netanyahu, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed congratulate each other on occasion of Passover and Ramadan

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) on Tuesday expressed their commitment to promoting peace between the two countries and agreed to continue dialogue with a personal meeting "in the near future."

In what was described as a "friendly and warm" phone conversation, MBZ congratulated Netanyahu and the people of Israel on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Passover this week. In return, Netanyahu congratulated MBZ and the Emirati people who are currently celebrating the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The two leaders vowed to continue promoting the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, signed in 2020 and dubbed the Abraham Accords, including its expansion to other "important areas."

Last week, a free trade agreement between Israel and the UAE went into effect. The deal covers 96 percent of the trade between the two countries - which in 2021 reached $885 million and has grown since. It will extend to food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment, and other commodities.

"The historic peace accord we signed with the UAE continues to bear fruit for the benefit of the citizens of both countries," Netanyahu said at the time of the agreement going into effect. "I am positive that we will continue to expand Israel's circle of peace with other regional neighbors."

Following the 2020 normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE - followed by Bahrain and Morocco - the nations have also embarked on a series of cooperative ventures, including a joint research and development fund to promote tech projects by Israeli and Emirati firms. Tourism has also boomed, with an estimated 150,000 Israelis visiting the UAE in 2022.