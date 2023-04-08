Erdogan sends his condolences to Herzog and the people of Israel for those killed in the weekend terror attacks

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Saturday received a phone call from Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which the two discussed the recent escalation of regional terrorism and violence.

According to Herzog's office, Erdogan called the Israeli president to express his concern in light of the security escalation in the region, particularly in Jerusalem around the Temple Mount.

Tensions have surged in Israel since clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the holy site led to rocket fire from Palestinian terrorists in Gaza and Lebanon. Later in the week on Friday, three people were murdered and eight others were wounded in two separate terror attacks in Tel Aviv and the West Bank.

Erdogan sent his condolences "to the President and the people of Israel for the severe attacks," Herzog's office said in a statement. "[Herzog] thanked the President of Turkey for the condolences and... emphasized that Israel has a firm commitment to maintaining the status quo in the holy places in general and the Temple Mount in particular."

Herzog further added that Iran, through its proxy Hamas in Gaza, was leading a campaign "on several fronts with the aim of destabilizing the region, and is operating terrorism based on inter-religious incitement focused on the situation in Jerusalem." He urged that cooperation between Israel and Turkey should be "as extensive as possible in the war against terrorism, anywhere and everywhere."

Erdogan wished the people of Israel a happy Passover, and the two concluded their conversation with "Ramadan Kareem" in accordance with the Muslim holy month.