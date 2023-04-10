Jerusalem 'likely will consider providing lethal aid under increased U.S. pressure,' the unauthenticated leaked doc says

The United States thinks Israel can be persuaded into changing its stance on providing Ukraine with “lethal aid” for use against Russia’s invasion, according to a Pentagon document among dozens of others allegedly leaked.

Last week, the Justice Department launched an investigation into the possible leak of Pentagon documents that were posted on social media and appeared to detail sensitive information surrounding the war in Ukraine as well as developments in allied countries.

First reported by CNN News, the document titled “Israel: Pathways to Providing Lethal Aid to Ukraine” said Jerusalem “likely will consider providing lethal aid under increased U.S. pressure or a perceived degradation” in its relationship with Russia. The New York Times (NYT) also said Sunday that the document was an “exploratory analysis” and was dated February 28.

Four scenarios were laid out in the document in which Israel would supply defensive and offensive military aid to Ukraine.

The most “plausible” route would be for Israel to adopt the “Turkish model,” the NYT report said the document noted, which would see the Jewish state sell missile defense systems through a third party while publicly calling for a peaceful end to the conflict. Weapon systems detailed by NYT as to what the U.S. wanted Israel to supply included surface-to-air and anti-tank guided missiles.

Causes of Israel’s shift in stance, the document suggested, were growing Russian supplies of arms and technology to Iran, U.S. pressure on Israel tied to stopping Iran’s nuclear program, and Russia causing Israeli casualties by attacking Israeli Air Force planes in Syria.

Ukraine has long demanded that Israel supply it with weapons – particularly air defense missiles – following Russia’s invasion over a year ago, but Jerusalem has resisted, citing concern for cooperation with Moscow in Syria.