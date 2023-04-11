Earlier in March, Biden clarified to the press that he did not intend to invite the Israeli prime minister to the White House

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the U.S. by the end of this month, media reported on Monday.

American sources told Sky News that Netanyahu is expected in Washington by the end of April. The report comes shortly after the prime minister told journalists“don’t worry, there will be a visit” to the White House in the future.

Netanyahu also told i24NEWS that the U.S. remains an “indispensable” ally to Israel and condemned criticism against Biden over his remarks about the government’s judicial reform plans. The president’s concerns about the overhaul and its consequences for Israeli democracy sparked tensions between Jerusalem and Washington, according to some media reports.

Earlier in March, Biden clarified to the press that he did not intend to invite the Israeli prime minister to the White House. This is the longest it took for the Israeli leader to receive an invitation from his American counterpart after the elections.