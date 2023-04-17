The strategic meeting took place after the U.S. senator’s visit to Saudi Arabia

After a meeting between U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the two released a statement that read, “the United States and Israel are committed to preventing a nuclear Iran by any means.”

“Cooperation between Israel and the United States is necessary to stop the Iranian nuclear program,” said Cohen, continuing, that “he way to bring about a change in Iranian behavior is by activating massive economic and political pressure, in every area in which Iran has an interest, including posing a credible military threat against it.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647658973703593986 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

They also discussed the important relationship between the two nations and their people, emphasizing that the relationship between Israel and the U.S. will continue to strengthen based on shared values. In addition, the senator shared impressions from his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Just a few weeks ago, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told Cohen that the United States stands steadfast in its commitment to preventing a nuclear Iran. And the Israeli FM has been on a series of visits to form a political coalition against Iran, by promoting international sanctions against it and presenting “a credible military threat.”

As part of which, Cohen met with his British counterpart James Cleverly in London, and visited the Czech Republic, which currently chairs the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).