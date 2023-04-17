Lindsey Graham tells Netanyahu U.S. working for Saudi-Israeli normalization

'Biden is very interested in normalizing relationships with Saudi Arabia and in turn, Saudi Arabia recognizing the one and only Jewish state'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who stressed his efforts in upgrading ties between Washington and Riyadh and in turn, normalizing Israeli-Saudi relations.

Before their meeting in Jerusalem, Graham met with Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, a week after the Republican Senator met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Riyadh.

"I told Saudi Arabia I'd like to upgrade our relationship. We have to do it in a way that would be reassuring to our friends in Israel,” Graham told Netanyahu.

Amos Ben Gershom / GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Jerusalem.

“I want to help President Biden,” he continued. “I told [MBS] that the best time to upgrade our relationship is now, that President Biden is very interested in normalizing relationships with Saudi Arabia and in turn, Saudi Arabia recognizing the one and only Jewish state.”

“To the extent I can help make that happen, I will do it. That is why I'm here. It will take a lot of effort, but it is worth trying,” he assured.

When Netanyahu returned to office in December 2022, he touted that his priority was to establish diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, and the prospect of such a development materializing seemed to be progressing. But officials have recently been cited as saying that Saudi interest in openly embracing Israel has cooled amid intensified tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We want normalization and peace with Saudi Arabia. We view that as perhaps a giant leap towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict,” Netanyahu told Graham. “This agreement could have monumental consequences, historic consequences both for Israel, for Saudi Arabia, for the region, and for the world.”