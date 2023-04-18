Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visits Azerbaijan to strengthen economic and security ties

'I am leaving for an important political visit in order to continue building a united front in the face of common challenges'

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen left on Tuesday for a diplomatic visit to Azerbaijan, a Shiite Muslim country in the South Caucasus and a key country in the field of energy.

Cohen will meet with President Ilham Aliyev and Ministers of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Economy Mikhail Jabrov, with whom he will discuss the deepening of strategic relations between the two countries and the management of regional challenges.

Israel's foreign minister will also the head of the important economic delegation to strengthen the developing trade between Israel and Azerbaijan.

"I am leaving today for an important political visit in order to continue building, with our friends in Baku, a united front in the face of the challenges we share and to deepen our cooperation in the fields of economy, security, energy and innovation," the Foreign Minister said before his departure.

Kobi Gideon / GPO A meeting between Israeli and Azerbaijani officials, including Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Jerusalem, Israel.

Cohen's visit to Azerbaijan is part of an attempt to strengthen ties between the two nations, illustrated by the recent opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel and the appointment of a permanent ambassador of the Shiite country in the Jewish state.

The Israeli minister will lead the Israeli delegation to the joint committee meeting with Azerbaijan, but also the trade delegation which includes 20 Israeli companies from the fields of cybersecurity, internal security, water management and agriculture.

Several meetings between the Israeli trade delegation and Azerbaijani companies and government organizations are scheduled.