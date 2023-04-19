Cohen will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital, which is just 12 miles from Iran’s border

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will travel to Turkmenistan on Wednesday night, becoming the first Israeli minister to visit the central Asian state in almost three decades.

Shimon Peres, who was Israel's foreign minister at the time, visited the country in 1994, three years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, which led to the creation of the independent dictatorship.

Cohen will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital, which is just 12 miles from Iran’s border. The embassy will be Israel’s closest to Iranian territory.

Experts believe that the embassy's proximity to the long border shared by Turkmenistan and Iran could be a strategic key to any future Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

The Jewish state has had an ambassador in Ashgabat for over a decade, but the Israeli envoy has worked out of hotels and temporary offices over that time.

Cohen will meet with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on Thursday. The Israeli minister will also meet with Turkmenistan's agriculture minister and members of the local Jewish community.

Turkmenistan is closed to most of the outside world. The country is considered to have some of the strictest controls on human and civil rights on the planet, according to the United Nations.