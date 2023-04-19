Israeli FM Cohen touts expanded ties in meeting with Azerbaijani President

Cohen and Aliyev discussed the common strategic challenges for the two countrie and the expansion of cooperation between the countries

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, in a meeting aimed at deepening economic and security ties between the Jewish and Muslim states.

A readout of the meeting said that Cohen and Aliyev discussed the common strategic challenges for the two countries, primarily regional security, the fight against terrorism, and the expansion of cooperation between the countries.

"Israel and Azerbaijan are strengthening their political and security alliance. I met with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and we talked about the strategic regional challenges we share, chief among them regional security and the fight against terrorism," Cohen said in a statement.

"I congratulated the president on his decision to establish an embassy in Israel, the first embassy of a Shiite Muslim country in the country. The opening of the embassy will further strengthen the security, political and economic alliance between us."

The meeting between Cohen and the Azerbaijani president follows the Israeli minister's meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on Tuesday, where the pair discussed regional security issues and strengthening “inter-state security ties.”

"The strategic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan are spread over security, energy, economy, and tourism,” Cohen said.

"Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Israel due to its geographical location and the fact that it is a Muslim-Shiite country that opened an embassy in Israel. The economic potential for the connection between our two economies is enormous and we will continue to work together to expand it for the benefit of our peoples,” he added.

The two also discussed the importance of opening an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel.

Cohen was heading a large economic delegation that included representatives of defense, cyber security, homeland security, agriculture, and water management industries in Israel.

His visit to Azerbaijan is part of an attempt to strengthen ties between the two nations, illustrated by the recent opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel and the appointment of a permanent ambassador of the Shia country in the Jewish state.

Cohen is expected to travel on Wednesday night to Turkmenistan, where he will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital, which is just 12 miles from Iran’s border. The embassy will be Israel’s closest to Iranian territory.