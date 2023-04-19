'The crown prince is a fighter for the justice and freedom that the Iranian people deserve. He is the true defender of the Iranian people'

Israel’s Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel on Wednesday said the visit to Israel by exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi was “the answer to the Ayatollah regime, the answer to those who strive to destroy us.”

Gamliel’s remarks came after she and Pahlavi – son of the Shah overthrown in 1979 by the Islamic Revolution – held a working meeting together in Tel Aviv, during which he reflected on the warm welcome he had received in Israel.

"Many in the Middle East and around the world are following this historic visit, which promotes the renewal of relations between the Iranian people and the people of Israel,” Gamliel said in a statement.

"The regime of the Ayatollahs is clearly working against its people, and instead of addressing hardships and promoting public welfare, it invests all its resources in self-preservation through brutal terrorism, executions, trampling on basic human rights… and building an arsenal of nuclear weapons,” she continued.

Pahlavi arrived in Israel earlier this week to commemorate Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, a visit that came amid peaking tensions between Jerusalem and Tehran. After his meeting with Gamliel, he urged it was “inevitable” that Israel and Iran reunite: “That day is closer than ever.”

"The crown prince is a fighter for the justice and freedom that the Iranian people deserve. He is the true defender of the Iranian people, he is the fighter for the rights of the Iranian people – and not those who rule Iran today,” Gamliel said.

"The support and reinforcement that the crown prince is giving today is important for strengthening the fight against the axis of evil and the murderous policies of the Ayatollah regime. The love and support he receives in the world, in the Middle East and here in Israel, shows the longing for a dramatic change in Iran."