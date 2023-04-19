Israel's FM Eli Cohen reportedly proposed that Niger participate in the next ministerial meeting of the Negev Forum

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly called on Niger to normalize relations with Israel during his visit to the African country last month.

According to an Axios report on Wednesday, Blinken raised the issue during his meeting with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. He later informed Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen of his efforts, after which the Israeli envoy proposed that Niger participate in the next ministerial meeting of the Negev Forum.

Israeli officials revealed that Niger was ready to normalize ties with Israel, but that Niamey wanted to receive certain assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration in return, Axios said.

Washington has already sought to include new countries in the Negev Forum, including several African countries, but has been unable to convince any of them to participate in the working group meeting to be held in January 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Efforts to expand the forum continue, although Arab members have delayed setting a date for the next ministerial summit due to the political situation in Israel.

Diplomatic relations between Israel and Niger were established in the 1960s and again from 1996 to 2002, but were severed due to violence between Israelis and Palestinians. In recent years, Israel has sought to strengthen its ties with Muslim-majority African nations, particularly in the Sahel region, which includes Niger.

In northern Africa, the Sahel region is a flashpoint of conflict between jihadist movements and government troops, both local and foreign, fighting in armed rebellions headed by Islamic State (IS) movements and al-Qaeda affiliated groups. The terror groups have killed several thousand people and displaced tens of thousands.