'We will continue to promote economic cooperation between the countries, among other things in the fields of health and cyber defense'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen landed in Turkmenistan on Wednesday where he will meet with the president and senior ministers of the central Asian nation, i24NEWS Arabic correspondent Bashar Zghayer reported, before inaugurating an Israeli embassy some 12 miles from the border with Iran.

“Relations with Turkmenistan are important and strategic, as part of the political and security activities to strengthen relations with central Asia,” Cohen said in a statement. “We will continue to promote economic cooperation between the countries, among other things in the fields of health and cyber defense.”

Cohen’s visit was the first by an Israeli foreign minister in nearly three decades, as Israel sees Turkmenistan as a country with strategic and political importance for regional security.

“Inauguration of the Israeli embassy in Ashgabat is another sign of the strengthening of the relationship between Israel and Turkmenistan, and marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations," the Israeli envoy said.

This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jerusalem and Ashgabat. Nearly a decade ago, Israel opened an embassy in Turkmenistan, which until today, was only a temporary building. It will be the third Israeli embassy in central Asia, along with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Cohen is expected to meet with Turkmenistan’s President Sardar Berdimuhamedov and his counterpart Rashid Mardov. They will discuss regional security issues and the possibilities for strengthening the relationship between the two countries in the fields of energy, economy, agriculture, and innovation.

He will then inaugurate a permanent structure of the Israeli mission in the country's capital, some 12 miles from Iran's northeastern border.