FM Cohen meets Turkmenistan's president, will open country's first Israeli embassy

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met on Thursday morning with Turkmenistan's President Sardar Berdimuhamedov in the capital Ashgabat. The two men discussed the strengthening of relations between Israel and Turkmenistan, the situation of the central Asian countries, and regional security.

Cohen will inaugurate Israel's first-ever embassy in the country, which will be located 12 miles from the border with Iran. It will be the third Israeli embassy in central Asia, along with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

He is also scheduled to meet with members of the country's small Jewish community, before returning to Israel on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Cohen tweeted a photo of his meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Berdyniyaz Myatiev upon his arrival in Ashgabat, becoming the first Israeli minister to visit the country in nearly 30 years. In 1994, Shimon Peres, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited this oil-rich dictatorship, three years after its declaration of independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Ties with Turkmenistan are of great importance for security and diplomacy, and this visit will strengthen Israel's place in the region," Cohen said in his tweet.

Israel has had an ambassador in Ashgabat for a decade, but the envoy had worked mostly in hotels and a temporary office. The new embassy will be Israel's closest official mission to Iranian territory.

Experts believe that the embassy's proximity to the long border shared by Turkmenistan and Iran could be a strategic key to any future Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Turkmenistan is single party dictatorship that is closed to most of the outside world. The country is considered to have some of the strictest controls on human and civil rights on the planet, according to the United Nations.