Netanyahu taps hard-right firebrand as NY consul general

Critics say the outspoken anti-immigration activist could hurt ties with liberal US Jews

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tapped a controversial hard-right firebrand to the post of consul general in New York, a high-profile position involving outreach to US Jews.

Netanyahu tapped Likud's May Golan for the high-ranking diplomatic post vacated after Assaf Zamir stepped down in protest against the government's judicial reform.

Golan, at present a minister without portfolio in Netanyahu’s government, is known for harsh rhetoric against African migrants in her native city of Tel Aviv, including castigating them as “infiltrators” and threats to national security.

“If appointed, I will work with the leaders of all the Jewish organizations — as part of the effort to strengthen the great partnership between Israel and the American Jewish communities,” she said.

She joined Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party and was first elected to parliament in 2019, following failed bids to break into politics on a far-right ticket.

Netanyahu recently promised Golan the role of the as yet uncreated Ministry for the Status of Women. His office confirmed media reports on Wednesday that he has offered her the consul general post, citing her "excellent" command of English.