Anti-Defamation League urges Israel to reconsider NY Consul nomination

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Friday called on the Israeli government to reconsider nominating Likud lawmaker May Golan as Consul General in New York over her “racist comments.”

The ADL said in a statement to The Algemeiner that they don’t consider the minister-without-portfolio who has previously made some controversial comments about asylum seekers from Africa fit “to serve as a diplomat.”

“Minister May Golan’s racist comments about African asylum seekers in Israel and others are incredibly disturbing and raise deep concerns about her fitness to serve as a diplomat in any locale, let alone in a city as diverse and vibrant as New York,” the ADL statement said.

“We hope the Israeli government will reconsider her potential nomination,” they urged.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. State Department also expressed their concern over Golan’s old comments, including calling herself a “proud racist.”

“We would condemn such kind of rhetoric and believe that such kind of language is also particularly damaging when it’s amplified in leadership positions,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

Golan on Thursday confirmed in a Twitter post that she was nominated for the post and vowed to work with leaders of all American Jewish organizations.

“I want to assure everyone that if I will be appointed, I will represent 100% the mainstream policies of PM Netanyahu and the Likud party to which I belong. I am completely committed to the unity of the Jewish people, and that is the exact policy that I will follow,” she wrote.

“If appointed, I will work with the leaders of all the Jewish organizations – as part of the effort to strengthen the great partnership between Israel and the American Jewish communities,” Goland added.