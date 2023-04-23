May Golan won’t be appointed consul of Israel in New York - report

Her nomination sparked criticism due to Golan’s previous controversial comments about African asylum seekers

Officials within the coalition said on Saturday evening that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reconsidered his intention to appoint Likud minister-without-portfolio May Golan to the post of Israel's Consul General in New York.

Golan was expected to replace Asaf Zamir, who resigned last month in protest against Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reform. Earlier this week, the right-wing minister confirmed her potential nomination on Twitter.

“I am very flattered to be considered for the post of Israel's consul general in NY. I want to assure everyone that if I will be (sic) appointed, I will represent 100% the mainstream policies of PM Netanyahu and the Likud party to which I belong,” she wrote.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1649090756320149520 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Her nomination, however, sparked criticism due to Golan’s previous controversial comments about African asylum seekers. The U.S. State Department and several Jewish community leaders as well as some government officials questioned Golan’s eligibility for this strategic post, saying the appointment could lead to deterioration of relations between Israel and the U.S.

“We would condemn such kind of rhetoric and believe that such kind of language is also particularly damaging when it’s amplified in leadership positions,” said State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

Former Israeli ambassador to France Daniel Shek told i24NEWS on Sunday that "sending May Golan, a loud-mouthed politician who admitted to feeling 'proud to be a racist', to the post of consul of Israel in New York is the height of stupidity."