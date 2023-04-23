'I think it’s my job, and I think it’s important for Israel’s bipartisan support in the United States'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when the Republican visits Israel this week, the prime minister said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

When asked if he would meet with the polarizing American governor, Netanyahu said, "Of course, I'll meet with everyone. Why not? I meet with Republican governors and Democratic governors. I’m not avoiding the question and actually I’m rushing right into it. I’d meet with every American representative, governor, senator, members of Congress.”

"I think it’s my job, and I think it’s important for Israel’s bipartisan support in the United States," Netanyahu added.

DeSantis is scheduled to deliver an address at the “Celebrating the Faces of Israel” assembly in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The Florida governor's stop to Israel part of a larger international trip that will see the Republican also visit Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

An announcement on Friday by DeSantis' office said that he would meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, as well as British Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

Despite not having officially announced his candidacy, DeSantis is expected to challenge former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Netanyahu is seen as a staunch ally and of the former American president, with the two spearheading the efforts that led to the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The Israeli prime minister has refused to chime in on U.S. presidential races in the past, citing his need to work with both Democrats and Republicans equally.