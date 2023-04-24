The group discussed the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met, on Monday, with a Democratic U.S. Congressional delegation led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Also present at the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

The group discussed “the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the Abraham Accords and the opportunities for expanding the circle of peace with additional countries.”

Netanyahu then thanked US Rep. Jeffries and members of the delegation for their support for the State of Israel, emphasizing the important relationship between Israel and the United States.

Later this week, the Israeli Prime Minister will meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. When questioned on CBS News about meeting the polarizing figure, Netanyahu said, "Of course, I'll meet with everyone. Why not? I meet with Republican governors and Democratic governors. I’m not avoiding the question and actually I’m rushing right into it. I’d meet with every American representative, governor, senator, members of Congress.”

Asked about the hot topic of judicial reforms on the American CBS News, the Israeli PM indicated that he was seeking a compromise around the override clause - one of the most controversial parts - and that it would not see the light of day as mentioned in the initial plan.

United States House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will add to the eventful two weeks, with a visit to Israel alongside a bipartisan delegation of 20 Republican and Democratic members of Congress, on April 30. McCarthy will address the Israeli Knesset, but a meeting with Netanyahu hasn’t been announced at this time.