Israel is looking to play a mediator role between the two clashing sides in Sudan, in an attempt to quell the fighting that has killed over 400 people in the past 10 days, Israeli officials were cited as saying.

Jerusalem has thus invited the two generals of the rival factions in the east African country to take part in a summit of reconciliation in Israel to discuss a ceasefire, senior officials of the Israeli Foreign Ministry told Walla! News.

Israel has a “direct line” to Sudan’s military chief, an unnamed official was cited as saying, while the Israeli spy agency Mossad has established relations with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces currently fighting those of army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

“We are working for the good of Sudan so that the situation does not worsen. The whole region has an interest in preserving stability,” the official added.

In 2020, Israel and Sudan agreed to take steps to normalize ties under the Abraham Accords. Recently, such steps have been taken, including a visit to Khartoum by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in February, where he met Burhan with an eye on fully establishing a diplomatic relationship.

"Since my visit to Khartoum three months ago, a visit whose purpose was to bring about the signing of a historic peace agreement between Israel and Sudan, we have been in contact with various parties in Sudan in order to promote relations between the countries,” Cohen said on Monday.