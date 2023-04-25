'Shame! This discussion desecrates the memory of the fallen. We will not take part in it,' says Gilad Erdan

On the occasion of Israel’s Memorial Day, the Israeli envoy to the United Nations Gilad Erdan lit a candle and left the Security Council on Tuesday in response to the body convening over the Palestinian issue.

“Shame! This discussion desecrates the memory of the fallen. We will not take part in it,” Erdan said before leaving the session in protest.

The UN Security Council convened a special discussion on the Palestinian issue despite requests in advance by Erdan to move the date of the discussion so as not to coincide with Israel's Memorial Day - during which Israelis commemorate fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

Present at the Council were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.

As Erdan lit the candle, he read the names of those murdered and those who fell in acts of terror in the past year, before leaving the chamber in protest.

"I asked you to change the date of the debate, and the decision to hold it after all just proves everything we already know about this antisemitic and biased body," Erdan charged.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650868858574479367 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"While the State of Israel mourns, this council, as usual, will hear blatant lies against Israel, and meanwhile, as expected, the real threat to the region, the Ayatollah regime in Iran, will not even be a footnote in today's discussion," he continued.

"Shame, shame, shame! I refuse to take part in this absurdity, instead, I will use the opportunity to honor the memory of the victims of Palestinian terrorism in the past year and those who fell in the line of duty."