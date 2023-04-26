Israel’s FM Cohen heads to Spain to discuss EU’s stance against Iran

Spain's foreign minister will convey Madrid’s view of the situation in the Middle East and the Israeli–Palestinian issue

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is set to fly to Spain’s capital of Madrid on Tuesday evening after the Independence Day celebrations, according to media reports.

Cohen will meet with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares and Congress of Deputies President Meritxell Batet on Thursday, The Times of Israel learned.

The one-day visit will be focused on the importance of the EU taking a firm stance against the Iranian threat, the report said, citing an unnamed Israeli official. Spain will assume the EU’s presidency at the end of July for six months.

Cohen has previously met with Albares during the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. Spanish officials told The Times of Israel that the foreign minister will convey Madrid’s view of the situation in the Middle East and the Israeli–Palestinian issue. In addition, Albares is planning to discuss with Cohen building closer ties with Israel during Spain’s EU presidency.

The Israeli minister is also expected to meet the president of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso who visited Israel in March. In addition, Cohen will visit the public diplomacy organization Centro Sefarad-Israel.

On May 9, the minister is set to go on a three-day trip to India.