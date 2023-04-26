Vivid and alternative ways of celebrating Israel’s Independence Day, at home and abroad

German President Steinmeier sent an unusual compliment, saying Israel looked 'younger'

Starting in North America, New York’s Empire State Building and City Hall were lit up in blue and white to celebrate Israel’s 75th Independence Day. In San Francisco, the iconic Transamerica Pyramid skyscraper was decked out in the colors of the Israeli flag. Niagara Falls, on the U.S.-Canada border, joined the celebrations.

Various leaders also sent their congratulations, from the U.S. President Joe Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken to former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Governor Nikki Haley. The Mayor of New York is also slated to raise the Israeli flag on Wall Street and continue the celebrations. On Tuesday night, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution in favor of Israel.

Google, taking the celebrations international, have also added a new Google Doodle to mark the occasion. The Palace of Culture and Science, in the center of Warsaw, also participated last night.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen sent a special message, in which she said, “Europe and Israel are bound to be friends and allies. Your freedom is our freedom,” and wished the country a “happy birthday!” While German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier sent an unusual compliment to Israel, saying the country looked "younger.”

On the other hand, in Israel itself, a “parallel” Independence Day was attended by tens of thousands of people, on Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv. Continuing four months of protests against the halted judicial reform.

During the demonstration, the declaration of independence was read by various personalities, including former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon and former Chief of Staff Dan Halutz.