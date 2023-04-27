Israel’s FM discusses Iranian nuclear threat with Spanish counterpart

'Europe now understands more and more the danger of the Iranian reign of terror'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday started his diplomatic visit to Spain, the first one for the Israeli FM in over a decade.

The trip comes ahead of Spain’s assuming its position as president of the European Union and is seen as the continuation of Israel’s efforts to build an alliance with Europe against Iran’s nuclear program. Cohen began his one-day visit by meeting with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares.

The two ministers agreed to "form a united front in the fight to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to strengthen the security cooperation" between the countries, among other things by promoting a security deal for a total of $330 million.

“Minister Cohen made it clear to his colleague that Israel is not opposed to humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, but is strongly opposed to the transfer of funds to entities that encourage incitement and terrorism,” the foreign ministry’s statement said.

"I thank Minister Albares for his decisive position and his support in the fight to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Europe now understands more and more the danger of the Iranian reign of terror, and I told the Foreign Minister that we must form a broad and determined front against them, which includes economic and political sanctions at the same time as a military threat,” Cohen said.

The two officials also discussed ways to strengthen relations between Israel and the European Union and Spain in particular, in the fields of cyber, fintech and more. In addition, they focused on the good relations between Israel and Spain in the fields of trade, technology and innovation, which reached $3.6 billion last year.

Albares thanked Cohen for the warm relations and expressed his desire to visit Israel in the near future, according to the foreign ministry.