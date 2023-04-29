Spain PM criticized over voicing support for Israeli protests

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen says opponents of reform would go to any lengths, including 'compromising Israel's international status'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez drew criticism from Israeli officials on Saturday over recording a video message in support of the protest movement against judicial reform in Israel.

The video message was screened at the major rally in Tel Aviv, attended by an estimated 150,000 people.

“Dear Israeli friends, we as Socialist International have always fought for freedom, equality, justice and democracy. Yet as many of you already know, these are values that we cannot take for granted and that we have to promote and defend on a daily basis,” Sanchez said in English.

“As such, now, as always, the Socialist Internationalist stands in solidarity with the people of Israel. Dear friends, you will always find us in the fight for democracy,” he added.

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen appeared to have taken exception to the message, though he didn't criticize Sanchez directly.

"For the opponents of the reforms, there are no red lines, including the attempt to compromise Israel's international status," he wrote on Twitter. "No foreign entity will decide for the Israeli public, and I'm sure that Sanchez had no such intention. As someone who supports the reform, there's no doubt in my mind that it will strengthen the democracy and balance out the governance."