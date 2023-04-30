Washington examines Riyadh’s conditions for normalization with Israel - report

The Saudis would like to have a civilian nuclear program, the Palestinian question has not been mentioned

Despite Saudi Arabia's recent rapprochement with Iran, Washington is currently reviewing Riyadh's conditions for potential normalization with Israel, a report said on Sunday.

A U.S. official told Israel Hayom that Saudi Arabia's requests, forwarded by Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, who visited Riyadh and Jerusalem two weeks ago, are being reviewed in Washington. The process is expected to take several months.

While in Israel, Graham said that if the Biden administration pursues normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, he would wholeheartedly support these efforts, despite being from the opposing political party. According to the report, Graham urged the White House to respond quickly to Riyadh, saying "this opportunity is not unlimited. If we don't do it in 2023 or early 2024, the window could close."

The unnamed U.S. official told Israel Hayom that the most sensitive issue among Riyadh’s conditions from Israel's point of view is consent to the development of Saudi nuclear capabilities for civilian purposes, while the Palestinian issue, despite official statements by the kingdom, is not in the list of claims.

Last year, U.S. media said that Saudi Arabia made four demands that Washington must meet in order for the kingdom to agree to normalize relations with Israel. Those include the right to a civilian nuclear program in light of Iran's nuclear program, expansion of defense relations with the United States, expansion of trade with the United States, and an end to American criticism of Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Earlier in December, i24NEWS learned that Saudi officials held a series of talks with U.S. Jewish community leaders telling them that progress on Israeli-Saudi normalization is ongoing, but that more time is required for it to bear fruit.