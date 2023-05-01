'Our delegation is bi-partisan and aims to make it clear that there is no greater and deeper connection than the connection between our countries'

United States House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday morning in Jerusalem.

McCarthy and Netanyahu met at the David Citadel Hotel ahead of a larger extended meeting as part of a lunch with the bipartisan delegation the Republican leader has spearheaded to the Jewish state.

Haim Tzach/ GPO U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, Israel.

The California congressman also met the Israeli president, where "they discussed the strong partnership between Israel and the United States, and ways to deepen the various collaborations between the countries," a statement from Herzog's office said.

In a statement following the meeting, McCarthy thanked the president for his warm hospitality, saying, "Our delegation is bi-partisan and aims to make it clear that there is no greater and deeper connection than the connection between our countries. There is no more democracy in the Middle East. There are only two countries that were founded in the pursuit of freedom while guaranteeing that all are equal."

"Sometimes there are difficult neighbors, but the Abraham agreements were significant milestones and we want to help and expand that. We arrived on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day, we couldn't miss it. You have developed an amazing country, especially when it comes to technology," McCarthy added.

The meeting between Herzog and McCarthy was held before a larger summit with the bipartisan delegation.

McCarthy on Monday will is set to become only the second ever U.S. House Speaker to speak in front of Israel's parliament, following in the footsteps of fellow Republican Newt Gingrich, who was the first to do so in 1998.

Ahead of his Knesset speech, the Republican was hosted for dinner with his Israeli counterpart, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Ohana was recorded signing "Hotel California" at the dinner in McCarthy's honor.