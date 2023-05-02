Israeli diplomat speaks about the special Indian-Israeli relationship

‘Being an Israeli in India is amazing. Being an Israeli diplomat in India is outstanding’

An Israeli diplomat, who spent three years in India before being commissioned to London, spoke on Sunday about the close relationship between Indian-Hindus and Israeli-Jews, particularly on a mutual appreciation for each other.

Hodaya Avzada was a political counselor in India. She spoke at a luncheon hosted by Technion UK, a charity that raises funds for the Technion University in Haifa, and told the Jewish Chronicle that Hindus relate to Jews and "look up to" Israel. "Being an Israeli in India is amazing. Being an Israeli diplomat in India is outstanding," she said.

“They look at Israel as a trademark of quality, and look up to us in so many ways. Israel was a country created from nothing, had no natural resources, no nothing, and then became this regional superpower,” and Avzada stated that the security experience speaks to India.

“India also has security threats around it, and Israel is of course well-known for its defense forces,” she added that Indians are “very open to collaboration.”

"In every meeting we would go to, we would get requests in every field. India-Israel relations have come a long way,” and she concluded, “we have just celebrated 30 years of full diplomatic relations, and being Israeli in India is a very positive experience."

Last year, the Indian-owned company, Adani Ports, and Israeli minority partner Gadot agreed to buy Haifa Port for $1.18 billion. The company’s owner, Gautam Adani, stated the deal was of “immense strategic and historical significance.”

India became the most populous country in the world on Sunday, surpassing China with more than 1.425 billion people, according to the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs.