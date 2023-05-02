'Israel is not opposed to aid to the Palestinian Authority, but we will not allow a situation in which these budgets go indirectly to terrorist activity'

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday met with an EU official during his diplomatic visit to Belgium and announced they have agreed that European budgets to the Palestinian Authority won’t be used for incitement against Israel or funding terror groups.

Cohen made these statements after talks with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi in Brussels.

"I agreed with Commissioner Varhelyi that the European Union will not transfer budgets to the Palestinian Authority that will be used for incitement against Israel. Israel is not opposed to aid to the Palestinian Authority, but we will not allow a situation in which these budgets go indirectly to terrorist activity or incitement against Israel,” said Cohen.

The two diplomats also discussed another study to be conducted by the European Union on incitement and antisemitism in the Palestinian textbooks, following the previous study on the subject, the results of which were published in 2019.

“We also agreed that Israel and the European Union would cooperate in projects that would strengthen the Abrahamic Accords. The European Union is one of Israel's main trade partners, and we will continue to strengthen the important ties with the Union, to advance the interests of the State of Israel,” the minister added.

In addition, the two officials discussed a joint project between Israel and the European Union for the removal of mines in Ukraine. The EU funding for projects with peaceful countries, including cooperation in the field of dealing with emergency situations and development of beaches in the Red Sea, was also on the agenda.