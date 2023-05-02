Israeli lawmakers take back statement on Azeri minority after backlash

'We all hope that Iran will work to improve the situation of its minorities when the country is released from the Ayatollah's regime'

On April 27, a few dozen members of Israel’s parliament voiced their support for the Azeri people in Iran and favorably saw the creation of a “sovereign state of South Azerbaijan.” But, after backlash, they signed a new document with their reservations.

Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel worked together with 25 members of Knesset (Israel’s parliament), as reported by Ynet, on the issues and concerns arising from a new breakaway nation. In the end, they decided it was better not to go forward with an effort to split Iran.

Great strides were recently made to bridge the Israeli and Iranian people, specifically with the exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavithe. The crown prince visited Israel to commemorate the Holocaust Remembrance day.

But Pahlavithe warned that sowing division among the Iranians will harm the budding relations between the two people whose countries are at war. Gamliel stated, “We all hope that Iran will work to improve the situation of its minorities when the country is released from the Ayatollah's regime.”

“This is the largest ethnic group in Iran, numbering more than 20 million people. The regime implements a policy of cultural genocide by restricting the rights of the Azeri minority to study and pass on its heritage, to teach their language, and even to register their children with Azeri names,” the lawmakers originally wrote in a signed open letter to the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

“Garnering wide international support as much as possible for the national aspirations in southern Azerbaijan will constitute a fatal blow to the Ayatollah regime, and there is no doubt that if the sovereign state of South Azerbaijan is established, Israel will merit another ally in the region alongside the Republic of Azerbaijan,” continued the letter.