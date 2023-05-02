Israel, EU to hold summit over ‘comprehensive regional peace’

Israel's FM Cohen meets EU envoy Borrell, during which they stress importance of Israel-EU relationship and cooperating to address global challenges

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday met with his EU counterpart Josep Borrell in Brussels, during which the two agreed to hold a summit later this year to strengthen bilateral relations and address global challenges cooperatively.

For their first in-person encounter, the two foreign envoys discussed bilateral relations between the European Union and Israel as well as regional issues, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Borrell recalled that cooperation between the EU and Israel is very strong and the EU is keen on deepening this relationship further,” it noted.

The last talks between both sides took place in October 2022 as part of the EU-Israel Association Council after a decade-long pause since Jerusalem ditched meetings over the EU's opposition to expanding settlements in the West Bank.

“Holding the Association Council as the highest institutional level of bilateral dialogue is important not just to continue strengthening the EU-Israel relationship, but also because of the importance of cooperation to face global challenges, among them Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, or Iran’s regional role,” the statement continued.

In their meeting, Borrell condemned recent terror and rocket attacks against Israelis and underlined the EU’s commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself – although any response must be “proportionate and in line with international law.”

He further voiced support for Arab states normalizing relations with Israel, saying the EU hopes agreements like the Abraham Accords can benefit Palestinians.

Borrell accepted an invitation from Cohen to visit Israel, and the potential summit would “most likely” take place in Jerusalem.