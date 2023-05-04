Democrats tell Netanyahu judicial overhaul makes it difficult to defend Israel

A member of the Democratic delegation who was at the meeting said that the warning to the Israeli leader also came from Jewish lawmakers in attendance

In their meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem last week, U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other members of a Democratic congressional delegation reportedly told the Israeli leader that his government’s judicial overhaul legislation has made it harder for their party to continue defending the Jewish state.

“They told Netanyahu it is very difficult for them to defend Israel under such circumstances, and their message was: help us help you,” a source who was present at the meeting told Axios.

Multiple members of the delegation told Netanyahu that his coalition's judicial overhaul, which is currently paused in the Knesset, had created a lot of negative “noise” about the country among their constituents, according to the report.

Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a Democratic U.S. Congressional delegation led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

“I can confirm that this very message was shared with Netanyahu by the delegation and, in particular, by each of the Jewish members at the table,” said the congressperson.

In the report by Axios, a source said that Netanyahu told the delegation that he is interested in reaching a compromise and confirmed that the "override clause," which would allow the Knesset to overrule the High Court of Justice with just 61 parliament members, is no longer being considered.

Both the Prime Minster's office and the Minority Leader's offices both declined to comment on the report.