Imad Al-Adwan, 35, will be transferred to Amman's custody on condition that he is prosecuted

After arresting a Jordanian lawmaker on allegedly smuggling gold and close to 200 weapons, including pistols and automatic rifles, Israel reached an understanding with Jordan. The member of parliament was released to Amman’s custody.

Imad Al-Adwan, 35, is a lawyer and a member of the Palestine Committee of the Jordanian Parliament. The two countries reached an agreement that he will be prosecuted upon his return, and treated "harshly."

The previous committee hearing in Israel, to discuss the arrest of Al-Adwan and his release, was scheduled for Sunday afternoon but canceled in the morning. The end of his arrest in Israel was announced by Galatz.

At the time of his arrest, security officials in Israel called the incident "disturbing," but Foreign Minister Eli Cohen tried to downplay the attempted smuggling as a criminal. When asked what Israel would demand, he replied, "to bring him to justice and make him pay the price for the serious act that he committed."

"The Jordanian Ambassador spoke with Al-Adwan about the circumstances of his arrest, the procedures of his investigation to ensure that the conditions of his arrest respect his rights and human rights," said the official statement from Jordan's Foreign Ministry when the lawmaker was arrested.

"The deputy informed the ambassador that his state of health is normal and that he is not exposed to any physical violence," the statement continued, "this visit is part of the intense efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the competent authorities, to determine the nature of the investigation and to guarantee the conditions of detention." the statement continued.

Neither the Israeli Foreign Ministry, nor the Jordanian Foreign Ministry have yet to comment on Al-Adwan's release.

This is a developing story...